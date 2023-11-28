Man said he ‘felt death' when he opened fire on people in car in Miramar: Police

A man arrested after police said he opened fire on two people inside a car in Miramar, leaving one of them hospitalized, told investigators he "felt death" and thought they were trying to kill him, authorities said.

John Paul, 29, is facing an attempted first-degree murder in the Monday morning shooting that happened at an apartment complex in the Avalon community in the 4300 block of Southwest 113th Avenue, police said.

According to an arrest report, officers responded to the scene shortly before 10 a.m. and found a man shot in the abdomen.

Broward Sheriff's Office John Paul

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The man was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was rushed into surgery and was in stable condition.

Officers found the vehicle the man had been in, a 2006 Chrysler 300, damaged by gunfire and from crashing into a nearby tree after the shooting, the report said.

The officers also found Paul, who was taken into custody.

A second victim who was a passenger in the Chrysler said they were sitting inside the car talking when a woman walked up and asked if they were staying there, the report said.

The second victim said he suddenly saw a man holding a handgun behind the woman, then said he ducked as he heard gunshots, the report said.

He said he was able to jump out of the car's window and run to an adjacent building, unharmed.

The woman told investigators she was walking to the gym with Paul when Paul became angry and told her to run ahead of him, the report said.

She said she then heard gunfire so she ran and hid in some nearby bushes, the report said.

Paul told officers he'd put the handgun on a second-floor stairwell, where it was found inside a holster, the report said.

Surveillance footage from the scene captured the moment Paul opened fire on the car, the report said.

When Paul was interviewed by detectives he admitted to the shooting, the report said.

Paul said he saw the car at the community's entrance gate facing his garage and "felt it was suspicious due to the fact that his neighborhood is expensive and the victims were driving a run-down vehicle," the report said.

He said he got his gun and instructed the woman to tell the victims to leave, the report said.

"When I seen it… I just walked up to the car like, 'what y'all doing,' and just start bussin' at 'em, like boom boom boom… basically I felt like they was

trying to get me, I just got to them before they got to me," Paul told detectives, according to the report. He added that he was "so furious [he] got to just hittin' at em."

Paul said after he shot at the victims, one of the victims exited the passenger seat with a gun but didn't have a chance to shoot at him because he ran from the area, the report said.

Paul also told investigators he had never seen the vehicle or the victims before but felt that the victims were there to kill him, the report said.

"The defendant explained that he 'felt death' all morning," the report said. "He stated, 'Look here, I shot at them, I ain't gonna lie to you, straight up, I told you I felt like I was gonna die so I shot at them [expletive]… Today I'd rather be in jail, I felt like I was gonna die…'"

Paul was arrested and booked into jail, where he was being held without bond Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

The arrest report said Paul was already on probation through 2027 on a felony battery case in Miami-Dade.