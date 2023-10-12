Man saves his family of 5 after fire breaks out at Plantation apartment complex

The units at an apartment complex in Plantation were completely destroyed after a fire that broke out early Thursday morning.

The complex is located near Peters Road and South State Road 87 in Plantation.

Fire crews told NBC6 they were able to contain the flames so that the fire would not spread, but neighbors could still see heavy clouds of smoke in the community.

NBC6 spoke to one resident who said he helped his family of five escape the blaze.

"I woke up by hearing a pop and blast and next thing I know there is a bad fire and I had to get my kids out of there," the man said. "I saw a big light coming from the bathroom that was bigger than normal. I got up and saw the fire."

At this time, the fire is still under investigation as officers work to understand what caused it.