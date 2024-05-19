Miami

Man says he was ‘high and drunk' when he stole school bus near Tampa and drove it to Miami: FHP

Troopers caught up with the driver in Sarasota, while he was making his way back to the Tampa area, according to FHP.

By WFLA

Stolen School Bus
FHP

A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a school bus from the Hillsborough County School District and took it on an illegal solo field trip down south.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Daniel Saez, 32, stole the bus on Saturday night before driving it all the way to Miami.

24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Troopers caught up with Saez in Sarasota, while he was making his way back to the Tampa area, according to FHP.

Stolen School Bus
FHP
A man is accused of stealing a bus from the Hillsborough County School District before driving it all the way to Miami.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Saez allegedly told troopers that he was high and drunk when he stole the bus.

He was arrested on a grand theft charge.

This article tagged under:

MiamiTampa
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us