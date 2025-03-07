‘They ambushed me': Man says he was stabbed several times while driving passengers in Miami

A South Florida man who says he was ambushed and stabbed several times in Little Havana is speaking out about the violent January afternoon.

Bert Smith recently started his own transportation service in Miami – JudySon – a business he named after his mom.

On Jan. 28, someone called him for a ride, he said. Smith picked up three people and started driving to their destination. When he got to Southwest 10th Avenue in Little Havana, his passengers started arguing with each other.

“I said, you all have to go, you have to get out, and that's when – boom – everything happened,” Smith said.

Smith said seconds later, his passengers ambushed and attacked him.

“The girl in the back seat stabbed me and the girl in the front cut my wrist,” Smith said.

The fight lasted several minutes, and when it was over, Smith said he was bleeding from his wrist and also had cuts to his shoulder/back area. In the police report, Smith told officers they slashed two of his tires before running away.

He said he had one thing on his mind.

“Surviving, I thought I was going to bleed out, so I just sat down,” Smith said.

Smith was transported to JMH Trauma. He wants his attackers caught, but he's also trying to move forward. He's thankful because he knows his life could have ended.

“I want revenge, but I have to pray for them, Smith said.

Police say they haven’t made any arrests.

Smith created a GoFundMe to help pay for medical bills.