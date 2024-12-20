Man says family was thrown into the water, seriously hurt in Everglades airboat crash

A man says he and his family were among the victims of the crash between two airboats in the Florida Everglades in a media conference on Friday, becoming emotional as he recalled the moment they were flung into the water.

Collier County Sheriff's Office officials said the collision happened off Tamiami Trail on Dec. 13 at around 3:15 p.m. south of U.S. 41 between the 74 and 75 mile markers.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said one airboat was carrying 20 people and the other 13 people when they collided.

A total of 16 passengers were taken to local hospitals for treatment, FWC officials said. Their ages and conditions were not immediately released.

On Friday, David Tolson, 39, said he was among the victims taken to the hospital. He spoke with his arm in a cast about how he felt helpless when he, his wife and their children landed in the water.

He said he suffered a broken arm and five broken ribs.

Tolson's wife, Pershonda, reportedly "suffered a severe concussion, multiple fractures and other serious injuries" and the "couple's three-year-old nephew suffered a large gash on the top of his head that required 30 staples to close."

Tolson also said the crash happened the day before his son's birthday. Though the couple FaceTimed him to wish him a happy birthday from their hospital beds, later, his wife was worried they had missed it.

"That broke my heart because we didn't, we were were there on Zoom, but she, she couldn't recall it," Tolson said. "And obviously, we are in a lot of physical pain."

According to a news release, his family was visiting Naples from the Bay Area in California last week for a football and cheer event. They and others chose to take a tour "on Wooten's Everglades Airboat Tours in the town of Ochopee, just south of Naples," the release continues.

"At this point, we are not accusing the proprietor of running a shoddy operation... But this is a case of general negligence," attorney Louis DeFreitas, who is representing the Tolson family, said.

Attorneys said they did not want to provide details about how the crash happened, pending a complete investigation.

The Tolson family remains in Fort Myers while they continue to recover.

