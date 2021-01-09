Man Seen Carrying Lectern During Capitol Rampage Arrested in Florida

A Florida man caught on camera carrying a lectern through the United States Capitol during Wednesday’s riot has been arrested.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports 36-year-old Adam Johnson was booked into the Pinellas County Jail around 9 p.m. on Friday on a warrant from the U.S. Marshal’s office.

Johnson lives in Parrish, located in nearby Manatee County, and is married to a local physician with five children.

A photograph taken from Wednesday’s riot showed a man believed to be Johnson carrying the lectern that reportedly belongs to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I felt a little disassociated for a minute. It was almost like, it was surreal. I mean it was surreal. I wasn’t surprised, but I was shocked,” Allan Mestel, an acquaintance of the family, told the station.

Johnson is a registered voter in Manatee County listed as no party affiliation. He voted in the presidential elections in both 2004 and 2020.