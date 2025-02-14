Caught on Camera

Man seen in video exposing himself in Miami-Dade Dollar Tree arrested: MDSO

Manuel Riopedre, 42, was booked into jail early Friday on an indecent exposure charge, records showed

A man has been arrested after he was caught on camera exposing himself inside a Dollar Tree store in Miami-Dade, officials said.

Manuel Riopedre, 42, was booked into jail early Friday on an indecent exposure charge, records showed.

Manuel Riopedre
Miami-Dade Corrections
Manuel Riopedre

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said they'd been searching for Riopedre after he was seen exposing himself in the store on Northwest 103rd Street on Tuesday.

Video of the encounter was circulated on social media, including on Only in Dade.

Riopedre was expected to appear in bond court later Friday. Attorney information wasn't available.

