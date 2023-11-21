Man seen in video sucker-punching elderly shopper at Lauderdale Lakes Walmart arrested: BSO

A man who was caught on camera sucker-punching an elderly shopper at a Lauderdale Lakes Walmart in an unprovoked attack last month has been arrested, authorities said.

Joseph McFadden, 34, faces one count of aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older in the incident, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

The incident happened back on Oct. 11 at the Walmart at 3001 N. State Road 7.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the elderly man was leaving the store with a bag in his hand and had gone through the first set of sliding doors when the suspect approached and punched him twice in the face.

Surveillance footage released by BSO showed the suspect walking into the store, punching the man and then leaving.

"This was a completely brazen and unprovoked attack on an elderly man who was just going about his day-to-day activities," BSO spokesman Carey Codd said after the attack.

Officials said the attacker did not steal anything from the victim, and the victim does not know the attacker and did not have words with him prior to the incident.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Detectives were able to identify McFadden as the suspect, and he was taken into custody by Sunrise Police on Friday, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Joseph McFadden

McFadden was booked into jail, where his bond was set at $10,000, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.