Man seen on video taking Yorkie returns her to Hialeah family, says it was misunderstanding

With watery eyes, Angel Achong had begged for the return of his dog, a 6-year-old Yorkie that he had lost after she ran away from home.

Fortunately for him and his family, their pleas reached the person who was caught on camera taking the dog, a man who returned her and explained that he thought the pet was lost when he found her in front of her home at W 33rd Street and W 9th Avenue in West Hialeah.

Achong said he noticed the pup, Mia, was missing when he got home from work on Monday afternoon. When he couldn't find her inside, he checked the security cameras.

“I realized that at 4 p.m., the dog had escaped... When she got to this street back here, a blue SUV stops, a man gets out and they pick her up from the driveway,” Achong said.

Police were searching for that man after Mia was reported stolen.

But now, that search is over, and NBC6 was there to capture the emotional reunion after that same man called our station, saying the situation was a misunderstanding.

"His intention was to go to a vet and see if she was chipped, and eventually try to find the owner. If not, he wanted to keep her. But thanks to Telemundo and all the news outlets, he was able to see where her owners were, and he was able to get in touch with us," Achong said.

It is unclear if the person who took Mia could still face any charges.