Man sentenced by Miami judge to 38 years in prison for child exploitation crimes

A jury in October 204 found Rafael Antonio Saldana guilty of several charges, including three counts of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity

By Julian Quintana

A Miami federal judge on Friday sentenced a 39-year-old man to 38 years in prison after being convicted of various child exploitation crimes.

A jury in October 2024 found Rafael Antonio Saldana guilty of several charges, including three counts of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

According to investigators, in 2023, Saldana solicited sexually explicit images from three minors aged 14, 16 and 17 and tried to meet them to have sex.

In one instance, investigators said, Saldana made a plan involving the youngest victim, which included meeting at a local McDonald's and then going back to his home to have sex.

When Saldana arrived at the McDonald's, several officers were waiting for him and he was taken into custody.

During their investigation, detectives discovered over 60 images of child sexual exploitation in Saldana's possession.

