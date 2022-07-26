Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Fatal Deerfield Beach DUI Crash From 2019

A Broward judge sentenced a man to 15 years in prison and another 15 years probation as a result of his deadly DUI crash.

Raphael Candido Vilela pleaded guilty to more than a dozen criminal charges. Tuesday was the sentencing day.

Vilela’s family packed the courtroom, along with friends and relatives of the 19-year-old he killed in 2019, Thais Haug.

“My daughter was beautiful, my daughter was healthy, and she was killed, and I will never get her back. Never, ever, ever,” said Thais’s mother Veronica outside the courtroom. “It doesn’t matter what happens here,” she said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Vilela was speeding westbound on West Hillsboro Boulevard just before 4 a.m. when his BMW 530i crashed into a 2018 Tesla Model 3 that was turning onto Country Club Boulevard.

The BMW caught fire while the impact of the crash caused the passenger side, rear seats and trunk to rip off the Tesla, according to BSO.

Haug died from her injuries while the driver of the Tesla, Sebastian Espinoza, was treated for minor injuries. Vilela and three other passengers in the Tesla suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized in intensive care.

Vilela was later charged with vehicular homicide, DUI and reckless driving.