Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for deadly 2023 crash on 79th Street Causeway

A man who was charged in the 2023 death of a 38-year-old man after crashing his Lamborghini in Miami was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Alejandro Hall was charged with reckless vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter, and driving with a suspended license for causing a crash that killed 38-year-old Juan Da Costa Berruti on Labor Day.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

During his court appearance on Monday, Hall pleaded guilty to the charges and a judge, after hearing demands from Berruti's family for a strict sentence, gave Hall 18 years in prison.

According to an arrest report, Hall was driving his Lamborghini Urus that was going westbound at a high rate of speed and tried to make an evasive maneuver to avoid rear-ending a Hyundai Elantra.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Hall lost control and hit the Elantra, which caused both vehicles to rotate and slide to the top of the bridge, the report said.

The Elantra hit the curb and ejected Berruti, who hit a street light pole, the report said. He was airlifted to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police body camera footage obtained by NBC6 captured the moments when Hall tried to jump a bridge before officers grabbed and handcuffed him.