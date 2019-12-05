South Florida

Man Sentenced to Prison in Kidnapping, Torture Plot of South Florida Plastic Surgeon

Justin Boccio, 33, was sentenced in a South Florida court on Thursday to 11 years in prison

A Broward man will spend more than a decade behind bars for his involvement in the torture and kidnapping plot involving a plastic surgeon and a blowtorch.

Justin Boccio, 33, was sentenced in a South Florida court on Thursday to 11 years in prison for his role in the case, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said.

Boccio, of Deerfield Beach, previously pled guilty to charges of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the January crime.

Boccio's attorney, Kenneth Lange, previously said his client was convinced to take part in the scheme by co-defendant, Serge Nkorina, who's being extradited from Tenerife, Spain.

According to court documents, the surgeon was leaving a Walmart store when he was confronted by an armed man and shoved into a van. The victim was tortured for hours at a storage facility in Margate, where the suspects burned his hands with a blowtorch, officials said.

The victim was found inside his vehicle with his hands and feet bound in the parking lot of Cheetah Gentlemen’s Club.

Surveillance video supports the chain of events, prosecutors said. Investigators said Nkorina's wife was a client of the surgeon.

