Man seriously hurt in shooting at Marathon gas station in Fort Lauderdale: Police

A man was seriously hurt in a shooting at a Marathon gas station in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday night, authorities said.

The shots were fired in the 800 block of Northeast 62nd Street at around 8:42 p.m.

A potential motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Police said they do have the shooter in custody, but did not provide their name or possible relation to the victim.

"The investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances that led to this incident," police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.