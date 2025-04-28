Miami-Dade County

Man serving life in Florida Keys deputy shooting charged in 2015 Florida City murder

Timothy Thomas, 34, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the Oct. 19, 2015 killing of 32-year-old Renaldo Clayton, jail and court records show

By NBC6

A man serving a sentence of life in prison in the 2015 shooting of a deputy in the Florida Keys is now facing charges in a man's murder in Florida City just days earlier.

Timothy Thomas, 34, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the Oct. 19, 2015 killing of 32-year-old Renaldo Clayton, jail and court records show.

Clayton, who family members said worked for the City of Florida City in the Parks and Recreation department, was found shot to death inside his home in the 1600 block of Northwest 1st Avenue.

Renaldo Clayton
Family Photos
Family Photos
Renaldo Clayton

Thomas appeared in bond court over the weekend to face the charge, where a judge said bullet casings from the shooting of Clayton matched those from the deputy's shooting.

That shooting happened on Oct. 24, 2015, just days after the shooting of Clayton.

Authorities said Thomas shot Deputy Joshua Gordon as Gordon was trying to apprehend him in connection with a robbery.

Gordon was hit in the chest but was wearing a bulletproof vest, which saved his life and left him uninjured.

Thomas was arrested the next day when he was found hiding in a Key West house with two gunshot wounds.

Thomas was found guilty in the shooting and sentenced in 2018 to life in prison.

Timothy Thomas
Florida Department of Corrections
Florida Department of Corrections
Timothy Thomas

