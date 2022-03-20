Man Set on Fire During Altercation in Miami-Dade: Police

A man died after he was set on fire during an argument Sunday in northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The incident happened at 11:19 a.m. in the 7200 block of NW 72nd Avenue, according to Miami-Dade Police.

According to investigators, two men got into a fight, during which one of the men set the other on fire.

The victim died at the scene.

Further details were not available. It's unclear what was used to ignite the fire.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect, who is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

