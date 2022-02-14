Broward County

Man Severely Injured in Explosion at Lauderhill Scrap Yard

By NBC 6

NBC 6

A man was rushed to the hospital after he was severely injured in an explosion at a scrap yard in Lauderhill Monday morning.

Lauderhill Police officials confirmed the explosion was reported at a scrap yard on Northwest 31st Avenue.

The victim reportedly suffered severe injuries to his arm and leg and was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert.

No other information was immediately known.

This article tagged under:

Broward Countylauderhill
