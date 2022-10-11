Man Shoots Another, Barricades Self in Pinecrest Home Before Shooting Himself: Police

A man was in critical condition after he shot another man, barricaded himself inside of his home and then shot himself Tuesday in Pinecrest, police said.

It began as a domestic dispute in the Gardens of Pinecrest apartments near Kendall Drive, police said. The 30-year-old subject got into an argument with another man over a woman and shot him in the hand.

Afterward, at approximately 1 p.m., the subject then barricaded himself inside his home on the 10700th block of SW 72nd Avenue for about an hour until SWAT team members entered and found him with self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

His identity wasn't released.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.