Man Shoots at Driver After Crash Before Fleeing and Hiting Deputy’s Car: Police

A man in Southwest Florida found himself behind bars after officers say he shot at another driver following a crash – before fleeing the scene and crashing into an off-duty deputy a short time later.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the incident took place in Charlotte County, when 37-year-old Keith Suber hit another car not far from I-75. At that point, Suber allegedly fired shots out of the sunroof of his car before fleeing on the wrong side of the road.

A short time later, Suber’s car hit a DeSoto County Sheriff’s vehicle as that deputy was returning home from work. Suber got out of the car and was detained by that deputy until others arrived.

He was later arrested, though officials have not released what charges he is facing.