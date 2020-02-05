Florida

Man Shoots at Driver After Crash Before Fleeing and Hiting Deputy’s Car: Police

The incident took place in Charlotte County, when 37-year-old Keith Suber hit another car not far from I-75

Police Lights Generic NBC4_19
NBC News

A man in Southwest Florida found himself behind bars after officers say he shot at another driver following a crash – before fleeing the scene and crashing into an off-duty deputy a short time later.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the incident took place in Charlotte County, when 37-year-old Keith Suber hit another car not far from I-75. At that point, Suber allegedly fired shots out of the sunroof of his car before fleeing on the wrong side of the road.

A short time later, Suber’s car hit a DeSoto County Sheriff’s vehicle as that deputy was returning home from work. Suber got out of the car and was detained by that deputy until others arrived.

Local

News You Should Know 20 mins ago

6 Things to Know – MSD Dad Escorted From Speech, Officer Confrontation Seen on Camera

Florida 2 hours ago

8 Convicted of $5.2 Million Fraud at South Florida Casino

He was later arrested, though officials have not released what charges he is facing.

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us