Man Shoots at Uber Driver During Robbery Attempt in Lauderhill: Police

Police are searching for the man they say shot at an Uber driver after he tried to rob the driver early Thursday morning in Lauderhill.

Officers say the incident took place just before 3 a.m. near the 2000 block of Northwest 49th Avenue, where the driver dropped off his passenger after a ride.

At that point, Lauderhill Police say the suspect - described as a black man in his 20's who is 5'9" tall and was wearing a black mask - approached the driver and attempted to rob him.

The driver would not hand over his money, so the robber fired several shots at the driver and his car before fleeing the scene.

Officers say the shots missed both the car and the victim, who was able to drive five blocks away and call police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.