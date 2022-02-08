Man Fatally Shoots Children Before Killing Himself in Miami Lakes: Police

A man fatally shot a 12-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy at a Miami Lakes home Tuesday night before killing himself, police said.

The incident, which police say was a domestic dispute, happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Miami Lakes Drive, Miami-Dade Police Spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta said.

Zabaleta said the wife was in the house as well but she was not injured.

Further details were not available.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

