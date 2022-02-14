Man Shoots Wife, Dies After Exchanging Gunfire With Police in Little Havana

A man who called 911 after shooting his wife died after exchanging gunfire with police Monday inside a Little Havana home, officials said.

Miami Police officers responded after 3 p.m. to a neighborhood near SW 6th Street and 18th Avenue after the man called 911 reporting that he had shot his wife. The shooting prompted a large law enforcement presence outside of the home.

When officers arrived at the house, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, police said.

Inside the home, an officer encountered an elderly man who started firing, and there was an exchange of gunfire between the man and police, investigators said.

Both the man and woman died. It's unclear whether the man died from his own gunshot or whether he was shot by police. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will join the investigation.

Investigators did not release the man and woman's identities but believed they were in some sort of domestic relationship.

Further details were not available.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.