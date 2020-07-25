Palm Beach County

Man Shoots Young Child in SUV Following Chase Near Fast Food Restaurant: Police

Surveillance video showed Valdanio Louis firing shots out of the driver’s side window, hitting a child who was in a Nissan SUV that was leaving the restaurant at the same time

[RENEWED 1/2019]YUM! BRANDS EARNS
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Yum! Brands Inc. Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) signage is displayed outside a restaurant in Cave City, Kentucky, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Yum! Brands Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on November 1. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

" data-ellipsis="false">

Police arrested a man who allegedly shot a young child that was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle in the drive-thru of a Palm Beach County fast food restaurant earlier this month.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports police in Boynton Beach arrested 29-year-old Valdanio Louis and charged him with several counts, including attempted murder.

According to a police report, Louis was in a Mitsubishi SUV that was being chased when both cars went into the parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken on July 15th.

Local

Florida 40 mins ago

Tampa TV Reporter Reveals Cancer Diagnosis After Getting Email From Concerned Viewer

Florida 1 hour ago

Florida's Top Regulator Looking at How to Open Bars Safely

Surveillance video showed Louis firing shots out of the driver’s side window, hitting a child who was in a Nissan SUV that was leaving the restaurant at the same time.

The young male victim was shot in the back of the neck and taken to an area hospital, where his condition was not revealed.

Police say the SUV that Louis was in wrecked and he fled the scene to his mother’s house nearby, where she told investigators he took a shower before leaving.

Louis is currently being held in the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach CountyshootingKFC
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us