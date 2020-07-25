Man Shoots Young Child in SUV Following Chase Near Fast Food Restaurant: Police

Police arrested a man who allegedly shot a young child that was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle in the drive-thru of a Palm Beach County fast food restaurant earlier this month.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports police in Boynton Beach arrested 29-year-old Valdanio Louis and charged him with several counts, including attempted murder.

According to a police report, Louis was in a Mitsubishi SUV that was being chased when both cars went into the parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken on July 15th.

Surveillance video showed Louis firing shots out of the driver’s side window, hitting a child who was in a Nissan SUV that was leaving the restaurant at the same time.

The young male victim was shot in the back of the neck and taken to an area hospital, where his condition was not revealed.

Police say the SUV that Louis was in wrecked and he fled the scene to his mother’s house nearby, where she told investigators he took a shower before leaving.

Louis is currently being held in the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.