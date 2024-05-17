Man shot and killed at Lauderhill restaurant: Police

A man was shot and killed after an argument Friday at a restaurant in Lauderhill, police said.

Lauderhill Police officers responded after 7 p.m. to Lallos at 1400 North State Road 7 for a disturbance, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the rear of the business, officials said.

Paramedics transported him to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man got into an argument with an unknown subject before the shooting.

The motive is unknown and there is no suspect information.

Information on the victim was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).