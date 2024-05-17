Lauderhill

Man shot and killed at Lauderhill restaurant: Police

Lauderhill Police officers responded after 7 p.m. to Lallos at 1400 North State Road 7

By NBC6

NBC6

A man was shot and killed after an argument Friday at a restaurant in Lauderhill, police said.

Lauderhill Police officers responded after 7 p.m. to Lallos at 1400 North State Road 7 for a disturbance, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the rear of the business, officials said.

24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Paramedics transported him to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man got into an argument with an unknown subject before the shooting.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The motive is unknown and there is no suspect information.

Information on the victim was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

This article tagged under:

Lauderhill
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us