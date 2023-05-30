Man Shot and Killed During Apparent Robbery in North Miami Beach: Police

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed during an apparent robbery in North Miami Beach early Tuesday.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the area of Northwest 170th Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue.

Police said the victim, whose identity wasn't released, died from their injuries.

@myNMBPolice is currently investigating a homicide that occurred this morning at approx. 1:00am in the area of NW 170 ST/ NW 3 AV. The victim was shot during an apparent robbery and subsequently succumbed to his injuries. Detectives are currently investigating. No other info. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) May 30, 2023

Footage showed detectives at the scene along with the North Miami Beach Police command center vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

