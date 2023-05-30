Man Shot and Killed During Apparent Robbery in North Miami Beach: Police

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed during an apparent robbery in North Miami Beach early Tuesday.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the area of Northwest 170th Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue.
Police said the victim, whose identity wasn't released, died from their injuries.
Footage showed detectives at the scene along with the North Miami Beach Police command center vehicle.
The incident remains under investigation.
