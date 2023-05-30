North Miami Beach

Man Shot and Killed During Apparent Robbery in North Miami Beach: Police

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Northwest 170th Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue.

By Brian Hamacher

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed during an apparent robbery in North Miami Beach early Tuesday.

Police said the victim, whose identity wasn't released, died from their injuries.

Footage showed detectives at the scene along with the North Miami Beach Police command center vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

