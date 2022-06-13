Man Shot and Killed During Argument at Grocery Store in SW Miami-Dade

A man was killed after an argument at a grocery store in southwest Miami-Dade escalated to a shooting Monday, police said.

The incident happened at the A-1 grocery store at 24735 South Dixie Highway in Princeton.

Miami-Dade Police said two men had a verbal argument at the store earlier in the day, and one of the men left but later returned.

The argument escalated again and the man who came back was shot and killed by the other man, police said.

The shooter was taken into custody. Neither man's identity was released.

The incident remains under investigation.

