Miami-Dade County

Man Shot and Killed During Argument at Grocery Store in SW Miami-Dade

The incident happened at the A-1 grocery store at 24735 South Dixie Highway in Princeton

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A man was killed after an argument at a grocery store in southwest Miami-Dade escalated to a shooting Monday, police said.

The incident happened at the A-1 grocery store at 24735 South Dixie Highway in Princeton.

Miami-Dade Police said two men had a verbal argument at the store earlier in the day, and one of the men left but later returned.

The argument escalated again and the man who came back was shot and killed by the other man, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The shooter was taken into custody. Neither man's identity was released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Local

Broward County 3 hours ago

4th Suspect Arrested in 2017 Robbery and Shooting Death in Broward

Florida 9 hours ago

Price Hike Continues for Gas Across Florida for Another Week: AAA

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyPrinceton
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us