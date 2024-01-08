Man shot and killed following verbal argument outside Hard Rock Stadium after Dolphins game

The Miami Gardens Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed near Hard Rock Stadium following a Miami Dolphins game Sunday night, officials said.

According to police, shortly before midnight Sunday, officers arrived to the 19400 block of NW 27th Avenue to reports of a man shot.

As officers arrived, Miami-Dade Police units assigned to the Dolphin game detail were on the scene, administering chest compressions to the victim.

When Miami-Dade Fire Recuse arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Officers blocked off an area inside a shopping center on NW 27th Avenue overnight as police combed the strip mall for clues.

BREAKING | Miami Gardens police investigating a death near Hard Rock Stadium this morning @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/WQ04Kvdepm — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) January 8, 2024

Video captured by NBC6 showed the man's body laying on the ground covered with a tarp early Monday morning.

"I just saw a lot of police and a lot of lights," said one man who witnessed the scene.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the preliminary investigation found that the victim and some friends were walking through traffic when a verbal argument ensued with the suspect.

The suspect then exited their vehicle, fired several rounds, struck the victim and then fled the scene in an unknown direction, officials said.

At this time, investigators have not shared any details about the victim's identity or if they have any potential suspects. The investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.