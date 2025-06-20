Man shot and killed in Miami's Little River neighborhood, 2 people detained

Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Miami's Little River neighborhood early Friday.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. inside an apartment near Interstate 95 and Northwest 70th Street.

Miami Police officials said when officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man who'd been shot.

The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.

Police took two people who may have been in the apartment into custody for questioning.

Homicide detectives are investigating.