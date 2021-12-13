Man Shot and Killed Outside Pompano Beach Home

Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death outside a home in Pompano Beach Monday morning.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the received a call just before 7 a.m. of a man bleeding near the 900 block of Northwest 5th Avenue.

Deputies and fire rescue workers responded and found the man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity hasn't been released. Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

