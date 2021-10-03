Man Shot and Killed While Riding Motorcycle in Fort Lauderdale

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while riding a motorcycle with a large group of other people on motorcycles and ATVs in Fort Lauderdale Sunday.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the the 2300 block of Northwest 13th Court.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said 28-year-old Domonic Fleming, a Sunrise resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they weren't aware of any other victims of the shooting.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and are seeking information from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.