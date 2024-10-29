Man shot at popular burger joint Skinny Louie in Wynwood: Witnesses

A shooting at a popular burger restaurant in Wynwood on Monday night left a man hurt and workers shaken up, according to police and witnesses at the scene.

Police said they responded to the area along NW 3rd Avenue and 24th Street just before 10 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert.

NBC6 crews saw police going in and out of the Skinny Louie restaurant, which was taped off.

It was inside the restaurant that witnesses said the shots were fired, hitting a man.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but is expected to be OK, authorities said.

Restaurant employees were seen crying and hugging one another, though it does not appear that any of the workers were hurt.

"We were just sitting at the bar right next to here, and all of a sudden there's like eight or nine shots in very rapid succession," witness Artem Grib said.

Information on a possible suspect was not immediately available.

NBC6 is working to learn more from authorities.