WATCH LIVE: Attorney Ben Crump holds press conference calling for charges to be dropped against man shot by police in Miami's Model City

A man who was shot by Miami Police officers in March during a confrontation at a Model City home that was caught on camera is set to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Donald Lenard Armstrong, 47, was shot multiple times by officers during the March 7 incident at a home on Northwest 7th Court.

Armstrong's attorney, Ben Crump, is holding a press conference outside the courtroom where the hearing took place.

His attorney is asking for the Armstong's charges to be dropped.

An arrest report released March 19, shows Armstrong is facing charges that include aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer without violence.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation into the shooting, which is standard practice.

The shooting led to calls from some in the community for a non-police crisis response program.

Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales also released a statement after the shooting.

"This incident has been an event that impacted our entire community. Transparency and accountability to our community will always remain our goal," Morales said in the statement. "Communication is paramount to our communities, and we want to ensure all information we disseminate is accurate. The community needs to hear directly from me about the situation. We have two parallel investigations going. One by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, an outside agency that investigates all police-involved shootings, and a second by Miami PD. We are already in the process of our internal investigation regarding all actions taken. I pledge to ensure that our department does better in addressing calls involving mental and behavioral issues. I am asking all of us to pray for Mr. Armstrong and his family during this difficult time."

