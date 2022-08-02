Man Shot by Suspected Car Burglars Outside Lauderhill Home

Police are investigating an early morning shooting outside a Lauderhill home believed to have started with an alleged car burglary and ending with the homeowner in the hospital.

Lauderhill Police Maj. Mike Santiago said officers responded to the home in the 4800 block of Northwest 22nd Street after receiving 911 calls of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation said two men were attempting to break into a car at the home when the owner came out and fired a warning shot into the air before the two suspected burglars shot back at him.

The homeowner, who was not identified, was grazed by a bullet. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The suspects fled the scene and have not been identified by police. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.