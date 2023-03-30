Miami-Dade County

Man Shot, Crashes Car Into Fence Near Golden Glades in Miami-Dade

Footage from the scene showed the sedan crashed into the white fence and officers with weapons drawn

By Brian Hamacher

Police are investigating after a man was shot before crashing a car into a fence in Miami-Dade Thursday.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 500 block of S. Biscayne River Drive, near the Golden Glades Interchange just east of Interstate 95.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers who responded found the car crashed into a home's fence and the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital. His identity and condition were unknown.

Police said officers secured the area while they searched for a suspect, who was possibly in a nearby home.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

