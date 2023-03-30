Man Shot, Crashes Car Into Fence Near Golden Glades in Miami-Dade

Police are investigating after a man was shot before crashing a car into a fence in Miami-Dade Thursday.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 500 block of S. Biscayne River Drive, near the Golden Glades Interchange just east of Interstate 95.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers who responded found the car crashed into a home's fence and the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital. His identity and condition were unknown.

Footage from the scene showed the sedan crashed into the white fence and officers with weapons drawn.

Police said officers secured the area while they searched for a suspect, who was possibly in a nearby home.

No other information was immediately available.

