A man was shot in the arm Wednesday during a road rage incident with an Uber driver in Opa-locka, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 135th Street and 42nd Avenue.

A bullet hole could be seen above the door handle on the driver’s side of a blue vehicle.

The victim was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

