Man Shot Following Incident With Officers in Fort Lauderdale Neighborhood: Police

A police involved shooting occurred Sunday morning in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, sending the man who allegedly opened fire on an officer to an area hospital.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials say one of their officers responded to a shotspotter call around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 6th Avenue and 12th Street of gunfire in the area.

Once the officer arrived, a man with a handgun began shooting at the police car. Officials say the officer fired one shot and hit the man, knocking him to the ground.

Other officers arrived and helped subdue the man, who was taken to Broward Health Medical Center and underwent surgery. He is listed in stable condition.

Investigators are at the scene speaking with witnesses and reviewing police bodycam footage at this time.

Officials have not released the names of either the gunman or officer involved at this time.