Man Shot, Girl Injured by Glass After Gunfire Erupts in Miami

Police are investigating after a young girl was among two people hospitalized after a shooting in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 2nd Court and 77th Street, Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva said.

According to Delva, officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. A young girl who was with the man wasn't shot but was injured by glass that was broken during the shooting, Delva said.

Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The incident follows the Saturday shooting a 14-year-old in south Miami-Dade.

"The senseless and cowardly carnage continues in the streets of our community. Yesterday’s victim, a 14-year old teen, today, a seven year old baby is shot in a drive-by act of terror. Someone knows something. Speak up! Your identity will be protected," Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted Monday.

Both shootings remain under investigation.