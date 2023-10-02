Man shot girlfriend's father before high-speed chase in Miami-Dade that ended in crash: Police

An argument over food ended with a man shooting his girlfriend's father before he led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The incident unfolded Friday evening around 5:45 p.m. when the father was shot in the 7700 block of Northwest 3rd Terrace in Florida City.

According to an arrest report, the father had ordered food that was taken by his daughter and had approached his daughter's boyfriend's car to get the food back.

That's when the boyfriend, 23-year-old Zealsino Desravines, opened the door to his white Volkswagen Jetta holding a black handgun with an extended clip, the report said.

Desravines and the father started to struggle over the gun, and during the struggle Desravines shot the father in the chest, the report said.

Desravines fled the scene in the Jetta but was spotted by Miami-Dade officers, who pursued him on the Florida's Turnpike, the report said.

Chopper footage from NBC6 showed the Jetta traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of rush-hour traffic on the Turnpike and then the Dolphin Expressway with officers in pursuit.

The car eventually crashed into another vehicle and a roadway sign on the Dolphin Expressway eastbound near 22nd Avenue, where Desravines was taken into custody.

Miami-Dade Corrections Zealsino Desravines

During the pursuit, Desravines tossed the gun and extended magazine out of the car but both were recovered, the report said.

Desravies was arrested on a number of charges including attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing and eluding police, and attempted tampering with physical evidence.

He was booked into jail, where he was being held without bond Monday. Attorney information wasn't available.