Man Shot, Hospitalized Following Dispute at Kendall Home: Police

An early morning dispute between two men Wednesday at a home in Kendall led to a shooting and one of the men being hospitalized.

Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place at the home in the 13200 block of Southwest 143rd Terrace.

According to MDPD, one of the men involved pulled out a gun following the dispute and opened fire. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police did not identify the shooter involved or say if any charges would be filed.