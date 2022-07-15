Man Shot in Dania Beach Neighborhood: BSO

Deputies are investigating after a man was shot Friday in a Dania Beach neighborhood.

The shooting happened before 3:30 p.m. near Griffin Road and Southwest 43rd Avenue, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said someone started shooting from inside a vehicle, hitting a man. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear if the shooting was targeted or random. Officials have not released further information.

Residents say the area is mainly quiet, but they believe the shooting may involve a home that's used as a short-term rental property.