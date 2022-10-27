Man Shot in Foot, Accused Gunman Jailed for Street Fight in Hollywood

Two men argued then squared off between crowded auto repair shops in Hollywood, throwing punches and wrestling on the ground before a gun went off twice leaving one man with a foot wound, police said.

Nathaniel Nijah Reid, 29, was on the losing end of the fight until he fired the shots and walked away, according to the arrest report.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Up to that point, the shooting victim was on top of Reid on the ground between two parked cars at 5637 Funston Street, two witnesses said.

“Bigs, get off me. I’m not going to shoot you. Somebody help me,” the report quoted Reid as saying.

One of the two witnesses tried to break up the fight and heard the two shots, police said.

Surveillance video from a business security camera showed the fight, Reid pulling a handgun from his pocket, the two men struggling for the gun, and then the gunfire, investigators said.

Reid was arrested a short distance away.

Reid was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was released from the Broward County Jail on a $7,500 bond, records show.

The names of the shooting victim and the two witnesses were redacted from the police report.