Man Shot in Lauderhill, Dies After Collapsing In Broward County Transit Bus

A man who collapsed into a Broward County Transit bus after he was shot in Lauderhill Monday afternoon has died, authorities said.

Lauderhill Police said the incident began around 4 p.m. when the man was shot at an unknown location and approached a passing bus in the 2900 block of Northwest 56th Avenue.

The man entered the bus, told the people inside that he had been shot, then collapsed, police said. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale where he died from his injuries.

Police said they're still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including where it took place and who may have shot the man.