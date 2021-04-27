Miami Beach

Man Shot in Leg During Early Morning Incident in Miami Beach: Police

The shooting took place just after 3 a.m., when officer responded to the scene near the 800 block of Collins Avenue

By NBC 6

An early morning shooting in Miami Beach sent one man to the hospital and has officers looking for whoever pulled the trigger.

MBPD Ofc. Ernesto Rodriguez said the shooting took place just after 3 a.m., when officer responded to the scene near the 800 block of Collins Avenue. Once they arrived, police found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital by a friend, where he was treated for his injuries that officers called non-life threatening.

Police have not released information on the shooting or who they are looking for at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

