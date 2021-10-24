Miami-Dade

Man Shot in Miami Beach 1 Block Away from Miami Beach Police Headquarters

Shutterstock

One man was shot Sunday in Miami Beach on 13th Street and Drexel Avenue. The incident occurred just one block away from Miami Beach Police headquarters.

According to police, the victim called 911 saying he'd been shot. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit with wounds that appear to be non-life threatening.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305.471.TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami Beachmiami shooting
