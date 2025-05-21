Man shot in North Miami arrested in separate incident: Miami-Dade Sheriff

A man who was shot during an argument in North Miami was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of attacking someone in a separate incident, deputies said.

Kervens Lalanne, 33, was charged with two counts of battery and perjury.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

During his court appearance on Wednesday, a judge set his bond to $7,500.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, on May 11, a victim was with a woman who went by the name "Lil Mama" in the area of 15006 NE 6th Ave. and got into an argument.

An arrest report said Lalanne was standing near them and, according to the victim, approached him and started attacking him.

As Lalanne attacked the victim, several other men arrived at the scene and started beating the victim as well, the report said.

After the men stopped, the report said, the victim's friend told him he was being hit by a firearm.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with severe injuries.

During a photographic array, the victim was able to ID Lalanne as one of the people who attacked him, the report said.

Deputies said Lalanne was one of two victims injured in a shooting that happened on May 13 in the 15000 block of Northeast 6th Avenue.

According to deputies, when they arrived at the scene, they found another victim, identified as Enfendieu Bultumer who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

In an arrest report, North Miami Police arrived at 13725 NE 6 Ave., where officers found Lalanne who also sustained a gunshot wound.

A suspect, Bentley Baptiste, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

During their investigation, it was revealed that Baptiste and Lalanne got into an argument, which escalated with Baptiste brandishing a gun and firing it at Lalanne, an arrest report said.

After discharging his weapon, the report said, Bultumer was accidently struck.

Following the shooting, Lalanne fled the scene but was later found and taken to the hospital, the report said.

While at the hospital, the report said, Lalanne swore under oath that he would tell the truth when recounting the events.

Lalanne then told officers inconsistent stories, claimed was not at the scene of the shooting and he did not get into an argument with someone, the report said.

He was then shown a screenshot of surveillance video that captured him at the scene of the shooting and Lalanne admitted that it was him in the footage but denied that he was shot there, the report said.

After he was discharged from the hospital, Lalanne was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.