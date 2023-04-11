Man Shot in Pembroke Pines by Woman He Met on Social Media Site: Police

A man was shot late Monday night inside a car in Pembroke Pines in an incident police said involved a woman he met online.

Pembroke Pines Police arrived at the scene in the 7800 block of Northwest 3rd Street just before 10:30 p.m. According to police, the male victim arrived and met a woman who he had been speaking with on a social media website.

The man, who was not identified, began arguing with the woman and later asked her to leave. She refused and the argument turned violent when she pulled out a gun and shot the victim twice before fleeing into a nearby apartment.

The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police later identified the suspect as 18-year-old Esther Sanon and took her into custody following an interview.

Sanon is charged with attempted murder and carrying a concealed firearm.