Man Shot in Robbery While Trying to Sell iPad in Lauderhill

Police are investigating after a man who was trying to sell his iPad was shot during a robbery in Lauderhill Sunday.

Lauderhill Police said the shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Northwest 21st Street. Officers arrived and found the man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the victim arrived in the area to sell his iPad when two men approached in dark clothing and demanded the device. The victim tried to run away but the men opened fire and shot the victim before stealing the device.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lauderhill Police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.