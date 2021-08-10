Miami-Dade

Man Shot in Shoulder Near Northeast Miami-Dade Intersection

Miami Police officers arrived at the scene near Northeast 4th Avenue and 79th Street just after 2 a.m. after reports of a ShotSpotter alert in the area

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A man was rushed to an area hospital after he was found shot in the shoulder Tuesday morning near a Northeast Miami-Dade intersection.

Miami Police officers arrived at the scene near Northeast 4th Avenue and 79th Street just after 2 a.m. after reports of a ShotSpotter alert in the area.

Officers found a crime scene in the area, but no victims. Shortly afterward, Miami-Dade Police said they had found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his shoulder.

The victim, who was not identified, was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center and is listed in stable condition.

Investigators have not released any information on a possible motive for the shooting or any suspects they are looking for at this time.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dadeshootingshotspotter
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us