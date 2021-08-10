Man Shot in Shoulder Near Northeast Miami-Dade Intersection

A man was rushed to an area hospital after he was found shot in the shoulder Tuesday morning near a Northeast Miami-Dade intersection.

Miami Police officers arrived at the scene near Northeast 4th Avenue and 79th Street just after 2 a.m. after reports of a ShotSpotter alert in the area.

Officers found a crime scene in the area, but no victims. Shortly afterward, Miami-Dade Police said they had found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his shoulder.

The victim, who was not identified, was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center and is listed in stable condition.

Investigators have not released any information on a possible motive for the shooting or any suspects they are looking for at this time.