Man shot in the chest during cousin's 2013 murder testifies in trial

A trial is now underway for a man accused of first-degree murder and attempted murder in a case that went unsolved for years.

Police said Otis Burns II was on the run for four years until an NBC6 report helped lead to his arrest.

Burns is accused of killing 23-year-old Danny Fundora on Feb. 19, 2013.

Danny Fundora and his cousin, Alex Fundora, were walking out of an Opa-locka supermarket when Alex Fundora said they were held up at gunpoint by Burns and then shot.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Danny Fundora was shot multiple times and died at the scene. Alex Fundora testified in court Monday that he was shot in the chest and spent more than two weeks in the hospital.

The surviving victim told jurors he was certain Burns pulled the trigger. He also explained the motive was likely robbery based on what he remembers Burns said on the day of the shooting.

"He said stick it up, gimme your (expletive)," Alex Fundora testified. "I pushed my cousin over and saw his gun in my face and his face.”

Burns’ attorney cross-examined the victim and implied Alex Fundora had conflicting statements in a 2016 civil deposition.

"So back in 2016 you were asked if the person who approached you had stated this was a robbery or 'gimme your (expletive) and you said, under oath, not to your knowledge," said defense attorney Adam Goodman.

Alex Fundora told the attorney this was a deposition for a civil case he did not want to be a part of and he did not want to relive the case at that deposition.

The trial is expected to come to a close on Wednesday.