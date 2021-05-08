Miami-Dade County

Man Shot, Killed at Miami-Dade Wendy's

A man was killed in a shooting after getting into an argument Saturday at a Wendy's in northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting happened at around 6:23 p.m. inside the fast food restaurant in the 11900 block of Northwest 27th Place, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, got shot by the man he was arguing with after he punched an employee who tried to intervene, police said.

The man was dead when paramedics arrived, police said, and the employee was treated at the scene and is expected to recover.

The gunman, who ran away after the shooting, hasn't been caught.

